Like/Dislike: Andrew Luck, Skyfall and more

Jimmy Johnson's "A Football Life" was excellent. There is always a conversation of how many Super Bowls the Cowboys would have won if he had stayed on. Four consecutive Super Bowls is not outlandish. But think of how loaded the Cowboys would have been if he had stayed on through the draft. If you look at the Dolphins drafts during his tenure (1996-98), he would have added Zach Thomas, Sam Madison, Jason Taylor and Patrick Surtain to those loaded Cowboys teams. He also wouldn't have wasted picks on a guy like Shante Carver. Who knows how dominant that dynasty could have been. They would have at least been in the mix every year like the Patriots, even if they didn't win it.