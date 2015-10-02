Like/Dislike: A Sunday night tribute band matchup

ImageOne of our staffers has walked around the building over the past couple of days and besmirched the name of C-3P0. Which is just one of the most absurd hot takes of all time. I mean, you can say pretty much anything you want about my teams. About my family. But I will not allow you to talk poorly of C-3PO. And for the record, if you haven't kept up with Marvel's new "Star Wars" series you really should. Especially since it's cannon. (There's a Han Solo spoiler in the "Star Wars" books I won't give you here.) But Darth Vader actually created droids who are evil counterparts to C-3PO and R2-D2. Check it out here.