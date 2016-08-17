Le'Veon Bell slips in latest one-man, 10-round mock

I haven't done one of these one-man, 10-round mock drafts in awhile. How long has it been, you might ask?
Well, I was excited to see "Suicide Squad" at the time of the last mock. (Now, not so much). Tom Brady wasn't suspended. Neither was Le'Veon Bell. Alex Rodriguez was still a player on the New York Yankees. The "new" Los Angeles Rams hadn't played a game in Southern California. I hadn't started watching "Mad Men" on Netflix. (Now I can't stop). Josh Gordon was still a question mark for the 2016 season. Ladarius Green wasn't. The Los Angeles Angels were in last place (oh wait, they're still there). Oh and I was worried about the Cowboys backup quarterback situation (Dak Prescott)!
So yeah, it's been awhile.
With just a few short weeks before the season starts, this mock is about as close as you'll get to the real deal. That is, unless your league is quarterback-centric or someone thinks Rob Gronkowski is a first rounder (I can't do it, I've tried). Anyway, here you go. Scoff. Comment. Disagree. Enjoy.
This mock draft is based on NFL.com's standard 10-team leagues with a basic (non-PPR) scoring system that rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns scored.
Round 1
1. Todd Gurley, RB, Rams: Gurley didn't start his first NFL game until Week 4, which makes his 1,106 yards, 10 touchdowns and 187.4 fantasy points even more impressive. The Georgia product is a special running back and the lone player at the position that I'd draft ahead of the top three wideouts.
2. Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers: Brown has been the top-scoring wide receiver in fantasy football in each of the last two seasons, making him a virtual lock to be drafted in the top three. In fact, he'll be the No. 1 overall in a lot of standard scoring leagues ... he's a safe selection for owners.
3. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants: OBJ did see his fantasy points per game average dip in his sophomore season, but he still had a tremendous campaign with over 90 catches, 1,305 yards and 12 scores. He has also recorded the second-most fantasy points of any wideout in their first two NFL seasons.
4. Julio Jones, WR, Falcons: Jones busted out in the stat sheets in 2015, posting career bests in catches (136) and yards (1,871) to go along with eight touchdowns. He also recorded more fantasy points than every single running back in the league not named Devonta Freeman. Jones is a true superstar.
5. Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings: Peterson turned 31 in March, and he's had over 2,300 career regular-season carries at the NFL level. With that said, the typical rules of an older back don't apply to one of the all-time greats. It's difficult to envision a scenario where A.D. isn't a top-10 choice.
6. David Johnson, RB, Cardinals: Johnson started a mere five games as a rookie, but he still finished seventh in fantasy points among running backs. Whether he turns into the next Jeremy Hill remains to be seen (I doubt it), but Johnson will be a high pick based on his upside in Arizona's offense.
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans: Nuk exploded in his third NFL season, posting career bests in catches (111), yards (1,521), and touchdowns (11). He has also seen his important fantasy totals increase in each of his first three years, and the addition of Brock Osweiler should be a major positive.
8. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers: Bell was the No. 1 overall pick in the last mock I did, but this four-game suspension looms over his head like a dark cloud. Still, I would argue that 13 games of Bell's high-octane production are well worth a first-round selection. He could go in Round 2 in some leagues.
9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys: Is taking a rookie this high a risk? Sure, but it's hard not to expect greatness from Elliott. He's a three-down runner with massive upside in a Dallas offense that made DeMarco Murray a fantasy star and turned Darren McFadden back into a productive fantasy runner.
10. Lamar Miller, RB, Texans: Miller finished sixth in fantasy points among runners last season, and he did it despite carrying the football fewer than 200 times. His move to the Texans makes him an even more valuable asset, as he's now the lead back in an offense that wants to run the ball a lot.
Round 2
11. Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys: Forget about what happened to Bryant last season ... he was never 100 percent and had to catch passes from the likes of Kellen Moore. Heading into 2015, Bryant had put up 88 or more catches, 1,200-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns in his previous three campaigns.
12. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals: Green had an up and down 2015 campaign, posting fewer than eight fantasy points seven times. Regardless, he still finished with 1,200-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns. Green should see more targets with Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu both out of the pass attack, too.
13. Mark Ingram, RB, Saints: I like everything about Ingram from a statistical perspective, even more so after he caught 50 balls last season. The one concern is the fact that he has never started more than 10 games in a single season due to injuries. That's keeping him from a first-round label.
14. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots: Gronkowski is far and away the most valuable tight end in the world of fantasy football, and he's the lone player at his position who's worth a top-30 selection. The veteran has recorded 1,100-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.
15. Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars: Robinson was one of last season's biggest breakout candidates, scoring 10-plus points in 12 games with at least one score in 10 contests. You should expect some regression in the number of touchdowns he scores, but Robinson will be difficult to pass on at this point.
16. Brandon Marshall, WR, Jets: Marshall went nuts in the stat sheets in his first season with Gang Green, posting 1,502 yards with 14 touchdowns while finishing third in fantasy points at wideout. With Ryan Fitzpatrick back in the mix, fantasy fans can rest assured that Marshall should thrive again.
17. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons: Freeman came out of nowhere to lead all runners in fantasy points last season. He also had a historic four-game stretch where he found the end zone nine times and put up 25-plus points in each contest. There is an elevated bust risk for Freeman as a result, however.
18. LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills: McCoy's first season in Buffalo was a modest one overall, as he averaged 12 fantasy points per game but missed four contests due to injuries. He also lost important work to Karlos Williams, who scored nine times. Still, McCoy remains well worth a second-round pick.
19. Eddie Lacy, RB, Packers: Lacy might have been the biggest disappointment in fantasy football last season, but he's still young and back in good shape. He's also entering a contract year, so he should be motivated to leave the past (and the weight) behind him. He could end up being a real bargain.
20. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Bears: Jeffery suffered through an injury-plagued 2015 campaign that saw him miss seven games and post disappointing numbers. Still, he averaged 89.6 yards in the nine contests he played and would have projected to record almost 190 fantasy points over a full 16-game campaign.
Round 3
21. Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs: Charles looked good before blowing out his knee last season, but the fact that he's had multiple ACL tears since 2011 is a cause for some concern. There's also worries over his recovery and the presence of Spencer Ware, which has him falling into the third round in this mock.
22. Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers: Nelson blew out his knee during the 2015 preseason, so he'll have had more than enough time to rehab and recover heading into this season. Heading into his age-31 campaign and with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, Nelson has to be considered a borderline No. 1 fantasy wideout.
23. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers: Evans dropped too many passes during his sophomore season, resulting in a major decline in his touchdown catches and fantasy points. Still, he's a good bet to improve on his 2015 fantasy totals and re-emerge into a more reliable option for the Bucs and fantasy fans alike.
24. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers: Allen was on pace to put up 134 catches and 1,400-plus yards last season before he suffered a lacerated kidney and was forced to miss the final eight contests. He's back at 100 percent and will make some real waves in the stat sheets, both in standard and PPR formats.
25. Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills: Watkins is one of my favorite breakout candidates for this season, so there's a good chance he'll be moving up in future mock drafts. Of course, that all depends on the health of his foot (all reports have been very positive so far). Watkins will be a beast at 100 percent.
26. Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers: I admit to being a bit worried about Martin, who has not been the most durable or reliable fantasy running back in his four seasons at the NFL level. Still, he's about as close to a featured back as you will see in Tampa Bay, and he's just 27-years-old.
27. Brandin Cooks, WR, Saints: Despite a slow start in the stat sheets, Cooks still put up nice totals for the Saints last season. While he's still not in the No. 1 wide receiver conversation, the Oregon State product would look great as a No. 2 wideout on the rosters of most fantasy football owners.
28. C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos: While he started off slow, Anderson averaged almost 10 fantasy points per game in the second half of last season. Even with Ronnie Hillman and Devontae Booker in the mix, he still projects as the lead running back for a Broncos offense that will run the ball often.
29. Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders: Cooper ranked outside of the top 20 among fantasy wideouts in 2015, but the sky's the limit for this uber-talented receiver. In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Alabama product push for top-10 status at his position. The Raiders offense has major potential.
30. Cam Newton, QB, Panthers: The No. 1 fantasy player in 2015 drafted in ... Round 3? Yessir. The quarterback position is deep, and chances are pretty good that Newton will see a 40-60 point decline in production in 2016. To be honest, I wouldn't draft him here either .... but I have to be realistic.
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
51. Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
52. Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
53. Golden Tate, WR, Lions
54. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
55. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
56. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
57. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers
58. Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
59. John Brown, WR, Cardinals
60. Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Round 7
61. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
62. Arian Foster, RB, Dolphins
63. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
64. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
65. Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
66. Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles
67. Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
68. Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
69. Danny Woodhead, RB, Chargers
70. Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
Round 8
71. Matt Jones, RB, Redskins
72. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
73. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
74. DeSean Jackson, WR, Redskins
75. Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
76. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
77. Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
78. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
79. Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars
80. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
Round 9
82. Gary Barnidge, TE, Browns
83. Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
84. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Patriots
85. Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
86. DeAngelo Williams, RB, Steelers
87. Justin Forsett, RB, Ravens
88. Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
89. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
90. Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
Round 10
