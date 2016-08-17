Le'Veon Bell slips in latest one-man, 10-round mock

Well, I was excited to see "Suicide Squad" at the time of the last mock. (Now, not so much). Tom Brady wasn't suspended. Neither was Le'Veon Bell. Alex Rodriguez was still a player on the New York Yankees. The "new" Los Angeles Rams hadn't played a game in Southern California. I hadn't started watching "Mad Men" on Netflix. (Now I can't stop). Josh Gordon was still a question mark for the 2016 season. Ladarius Green wasn't. The Los Angeles Angels were in last place (oh wait, they're still there). Oh and I was worried about the Cowboys backup quarterback situation (Dak Prescott)!