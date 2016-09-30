Le'Veon Bell on pass-catching prowess; worries about J.J. Watt?

However, one of Watt's starting defensive teammates said he wasn't hardly as worried about how the team would do during Watt's absence as he was about Watt himself. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is now ticketed for lengthy rest and rehab. And almost everything Watt does revolves around playing, the teammate said. Watt never stops training from the time one season ends until the next one begins. He doesn't hang out much, either, the teammate said. Basically, Watt's gotten to where he has through insanely hard work; without it, would he be compromised?