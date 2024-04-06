 Skip to main content
LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Published: Apr 06, 2024 at 09:02 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Kyle Van Noy's first year with the Ravens went so well it only made sense he'd run it back.

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.

"I really bought into what we were doing last year," Van Noy said Friday, per the team website. "I really believe that we have the pieces. I think we just as a group need to put in a little more work. Whether it's a little more film or little bit more after practice, just a little bit more.

"I feel honored to put on a Ravens jersey on and compete for another championship. It didn't end the way we wanted to. To be able to come back with another group and go at it to get another trophy is a blessing. I had my eyes set on this place the whole time. It wasn't a matter of if. It was a matter of when."

With the smoke cleared, the reunion is an obvious one.

It wasn't always so. The Ravens didn't add Van Noy in 2023 until Sept. 27, and that was to the practice squad before elevating him days later.

The linebacker repaid the confidence with a career-high nine sacks despite starting just three games, his fewest since the 2015 season. He added two forced fumbles, four passes defensed and 30 tackles on the way to earning the second-highest PFF grade of his career (75.0) for the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense.

Now 33, he'll look to keep the spark lit with the Ravens in 2024 as the oldest member of a pass-rushing group that includes burgeoning talent like David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh.

"Those guys know that I'm going to push them, and they know I'm going to help them," Van Noy said. "I want them to be just as successful as me, if not more. I love winning."

The Ravens did plenty of winning last year. They paced the league with 13 regular-season victories to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed, but fell a game short of a Super Bowl berth.

Van Noy, who won a Lombardi twice during his prime with the New England Patriots, is back to help push them over that hurdle. It's what he hoped for entering free agency, and now the countdown to turning his return to Baltimore into a return to the game's biggest stage begins.

"I knew where I wanted to be and I think the Ravens knew they wanted me back," Van Noy said. "Why wait? Let's get something done."

