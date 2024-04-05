 Skip to main content
Ravens, MLB's Orioles combine to donate $10M to Baltimore bridge emergency fund

Published: Apr 05, 2024 at 02:19 PM
NFL.com wire report

The Baltimore Ravens and Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles announced on Friday that the franchises have combined to donate $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Key Bridge Emergency Fund.

Each franchise contributed $5 million to the fund.

The Key Bridge Emergency Fund was established after a cargo ship lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26, destroying the span in a matter of seconds. Authorities believe six roadwork crew workers plunged to their deaths in the Patapsco River; two bodies have been recovered so far. Two others survived.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in statement on Friday. "We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

The Ravens franchise has been in Baltimore since the 1996 season and has won two Super Bowl titles since moving from Cleveland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

