Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

Van Noy's career had seen him play with four teams prior to 2023, which is when he decided to hop on board with the Ravens, the eventual AFC North champions who earned the conference's top seed. He had a great year himself, posting a career-best nine sacks in 14 games played as a rotational defender.

Instead of trying to fit in with yet another new club, Van Noy is choosing to go back to a place in which he thrived, reuniting with a number of familiar faces in pursuit of another division title, and ideally, more.