Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. Van Noy can earn an additional maximum of $1 million in incentives each season, Rapoport added.
The Ravens later officially announced Van Noy's return.
Van Noy's career had seen him play with four teams prior to 2023, which is when he decided to hop on board with the Ravens, the eventual AFC North champions who earned the conference's top seed. He had a great year himself, posting a career-best nine sacks in 14 games played as a rotational defender.
Instead of trying to fit in with yet another new club, Van Noy is choosing to go back to a place in which he thrived, reuniting with a number of familiar faces in pursuit of another division title, and ideally, more.
At 32 years old, Van Noy proved he still had the juice necessary to make an impact for a contender. The now 33-year-old will aim to do the same for the next two seasons.