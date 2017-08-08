Lane Kiffin's FAU leads top CFB options for 'Hard Knocks'

No, the Owls don't bring much thunder when it comes to national appeal. But a camera following around new coach Lane Kiffin as he looks to revive both the FAU program and his career as a head coach would be ratings gold. Keep in mind, in just a few short months since being hired, Kiffin has given us an awkwardly timed exit from Alabama, orchestrated a bizarre promotional video that was panned for its lack of energy but viral in its reach, and of course, put his foot in his mouth a time or two. And all that's before FAU footballs have even come out of the bag. We certainly know he wouldn't need to force things for the camera -- Lane just being Lane is entertainment enough. Then there's De'Andre Johnson, the incoming Owls quarterback who has already been the subject of a documentary series on Netflix's Last Chance U. Monte Kiffin's role would be a fun subplot, too -- but let's face it, more Lane equals more viewers.