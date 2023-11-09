Lamar Jackson on Ravens D: 'I believe our defense has no weakness'

As referenced by Jackson, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's ability to disguise schemes and put the opposition at unease has been stellar. Baltimore's defense is first in points per game allowed, second in total yards per game allowed, second in passing YPG allowed, first in sack per game and first in opposing QB rating.

"I feel like we are getting more respect, but I feel that it's still not the respect that we want," Queen said. "Honestly, we haven't accomplished the things that we want to accomplish yet, so I feel like there is a lot of respect out there to still be taken."

Heading into a par-for-the-course AFC North slobberknocker Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens will share the field with another top-ranked defense with a black-and-blue opportunity to show just where they stack up in the NFL hierarchy.

Cleveland's defense ranks first in total yards per game allowed and passing YPG allowed.

A matchup opposite another elite defense is grounds for a little extra motivation in Queen's mind.

"It's a lot of motivation," he said. "It's a lot of talk right now, and we just want to talk with our pads, honestly. We just want to go out there and dominate one play at a time, have fun with it, talk a little trash on the field and go at it again."

In Week 3, the Ravens smothered the Browns (without Deshaun Watson) for a 28-3 victory.