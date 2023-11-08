Browns DE Myles Garrett amid 2023 season: 'I'm nearing my prime, the peak of my powers'

"I've got to give credit to my teammates and Jim Schwartz because without those guys and him putting us in position to make plays, none of that's possible," Garrett said. "He's willing to line me up anywhere and, and try out stuff. He knows I'm going to do my thing. He's like, 'We'll get you one on one and you'll wreak havoc, so go do it.'"

We expected Schwartz's defense to boost Garrett and the rest of the pieces on the Browns D, but the play through four weeks might have surpassed even those lofty predictions.

Garrett noted that the DC "bundles effort with swag," putting players in the proper positions to make plays and encouraging personalities to shine.

Sunday's showdown against the Ravens will feature two of the top defensive units in the NFL.

The Browns (234.8 total YPG allowed) and Ravens (262.6 total YPG allowed) rank first and second in the NFL in total defense in 2023. Cleveland also ranks first in pass YPG allowed (145.0) and opponent third-down percentage (26.0). Meanwhile, Baltimore ranks first in points per game allowed (13.8), sacks per game (3.9) and opponent passer rating (69.7).

Cleveland must be much better on the road Sunday than in previous weeks. Through eight games, the Browns have allowed 10.2 PPG in five games at home but 29.3 PPG in three road games in 2023. Only Baltimore (10.0) has allowed fewer PPG at home than Cleveland.