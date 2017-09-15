Lamar Jackson even better in 2017; USC RB like Jamaal Charles

As for what scouts want to see from Jackson going forward, it's all about his playmaking skills as a passer, particularly from the pocket. Teams want to make sure he can win in a traditional manner, by picking apart defenses with precise throws to every area of the field. Although Jackson's athleticism is an added benefit, he must continue to show consistency as a passer. If he can show progress in this area in a marquee game that features NFL-caliber pass rushers and defensive backs (see Clemson on Saturday and Florida State on Oct. 21), Jackson can change the narrative that's clouded his name despite his exceptional talent and game. -- Bucky Brooks