Kyler Murray says NFL-MLB decision will come 'soon'

"I don't think there's the whole system joke or whatever, I don't think you can say that at all. I don't think you can just put a kid in at quarterback and put up the numbers that me and Baker put up. It's not fair to say. ... I'm not trying to sound cocky or anything. I just think it's two special football players and special kids that put the time in, put the work in ... and just grinded. The results obviously show for themselves."