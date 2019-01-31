 Skip to main content
Kyler Murray says NFL-MLB decision will come 'soon'

Published: Jan 31, 2019 at 06:33 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kyler Murray has already taken the first step toward an NFL future, applying for entry into the 2019 NFL Draft, but he's yet to commit in one direction or another.

That decision could be right around the corner.

"Soon," Murray said when asked by NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano of when Murray would decide between football and baseball. "Very soon."

Murray was a first-round pick (ninth overall) of the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft, and is scheduled to report to Athletics' big-league camp at the start of 2019 spring training next month. He was allowed by the Athletics to play out one final season at Oklahoma, where he started at quarterback and won the Heisman Trophy.

His achievements on the football field have called his anticipated baseball career into question. He didn't offer much of a hint of which way he's leaning, doing his best to avoid making a headline.

"Right now I'm just working out," Murray said. "I'm glad to be here at the Super Bowl. ... For me, I'm just taking it one day at a time. And that's what I'm doing right now."

When asked if he wants to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he gave the safe answer:

"I would love to, in any, if it was basketball, if it was soccer, whatever," Murray said.

How about thrill? Home run, or touchdown pass?

"You don't hit as many home runs as you throw touchdowns, so I'd have to go with hitting a home run," Murray said. "Because you got bragging rights on that pitcher. You did that. Nobody else helped you do that. You hit the ball and after that you get to pimp it or do whatever you want to do. Anybody who's played football and baseball would probably say hitting a home run."

Pigskin proponents won't like that. Murray also went on to state his case as a viable pro quarterback, disputing the idea he might be a product of a system that also saw former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield win the Heisman.

"I don't think there's the whole system joke or whatever, I don't think you can say that at all. I don't think you can just put a kid in at quarterback and put up the numbers that me and Baker put up. It's not fair to say. ... I'm not trying to sound cocky or anything. I just think it's two special football players and special kids that put the time in, put the work in ... and just grinded. The results obviously show for themselves."

We'll see if we, football-viewing America, get a chance to test those results in the NFL.

