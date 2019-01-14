Kyler Murray declares intention to enter NFL Draft

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray will enter his name in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Oklahoma signal-caller announced he submitted his name for early entry in the draft.

I have declared for the NFL Draft. â Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

Questions swirled around whether Murray would declare for the draft this season, turn his attention to pro baseball, or return to Oklahoma for another season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Murray's decision to enter the draft doesn't lock him into football, but provides him the option. Declaring for the draft officially foregoes any opportunity to return to college.

Murray was a first-round draft pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft. In the past several days, various reports indicated the A's were attempting to woo Murray towards baseball and away from entering the NFL.

Murray decision to enter the draft indicates his intention to focus on football moving forward.

The Heisman Trophy winner is an electric quarterback with pinpoint accuracy and dynamic running ability. Questions about his size -- 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, according to the Sooners' website -- are sure to be a hot topic during the NFL Combine and throughout the draft process.

Despite the question marks that all rookies enter the draft with, Murray's dynamic ability and the ever-evolving need for young NFL passers could make him a first-round pick. Foregoing a guaranteed MLB contract might indicate the quarterback also believes he'll hear his name called on Thursday, April 25 in Nashville.

Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins are likely to be the top-rated signal-callers entering the draft this season.

Kyler Murray will now get feedback from NFL scouts regarding his draft position and many scouts estimate he'll be a 2nd or 3rd round pick. He also has millions from baseball waiting for him. Big decision still looms. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2019

The NFL will announce on Friday the list of underclassmen who have been granted eligibility to enter the draft.