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Kubiak growing concerned with Cushing missing practice

Published: Aug 10, 2011 at 04:05 AM

Count Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak among those concerned about Brian Cushing's recovery from offseason surgery on his right knee.

The third-year linebacker has yet to practice as the Texans prepare to open their preseason schedule Monday night against the New York Jets.

"I'm concerned," Kubiak told the *Houston Chronicle* Tuesday. "He needs to get out here and go to work with his buddies. Obviously he had surgery done and we didn't have him all offseason, so we couldn't just throw him out there and watch him. We thought he needed a good week or so ... the plan all along has been Thursday, but it could very well be (Wednesday).

"It's hard to be at your best when you're missing a lot of time, so we need to get him out there."

Cushing's production dropped in 2010 after he was suspended for the season's first four games for using performance-enhancing drugs. He had 76 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games after posting 133 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions as a rookie in 2009.

Kubiak also expressed optimism that linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who is recovering from Achilles tendon injury, might play against the Jets, according to the Chronicle.

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