Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley among 10 best new additions

After seeing what Keenum did last season in Minnesota, I'm not surprised he was Denver's No. 1 target in free agency. The Broncos have been looking for their quarterback since Peyton Manning's retirement following the 2015 season, and it sure looks like they're invested in Keenum, given that they didn't select a QB in the 2018 NFL Draft. Keenum, who can manage this offense well and can play above the Xs and Os, is surrounded by talented receivers in Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Courtland Sutton. And Denver's defense, which added pass rusher Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick, should keep the pressure off the offense and help keep the team in every game.