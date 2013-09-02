Khalil Macks raises draft profile, while Jadeveon Clowney's slips

1. Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina: Clowney produced a few pressures against North Carolina, and he flashed his explosive burst to run down ball carriers, but his overall play wasn't up to his usual standard. His lack of conditioning was evident throughout the game, as he continually doubled over in between plays. He told reporters he was battling an illness and that could explain why he took so many plays off against the Tar Heels. I don't expect this to be much of an issue going forward as he works himself into football shape, but it wasn't a great start to the season for the most talented player in college football.