Khalil Mack is second-best pass rusher in 2014 NFL Draft

The growing consensus also seems to be that the only exception to that depth is a lack of elite pass rushers however. While South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is projected to be a terror off the edge at the next level, who slots in behind him as the next best pass rusher is a bit in the eye of the beholder. Missouri's Kony Ealy thinks he the best in the draft, but NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has one player in mind from a small school that he ranks behind Clowney.