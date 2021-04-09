Around the NFL

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Published: Apr 09, 2021 at 09:11 AM
Kevin Patra

Michael Bennett helped key the Seattle Seahawks' success of the Legion of Boom era. Since the club moved on in 2018, there has been a void.

The search for an edge rusher who can wreak havoc on the strong side, then slide inside on passing downs and push the pocket has mostly come up fruitless since Bennett left.

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill that versatile role the Seahawks have missed since Bennett left.

"That's the guy I've looked up to and kind of modeled my game after,'' said Hyder on Thursday, via the Seattle Times. "That's who I watch -- same body type, that kind of thing.''

Hyder enjoyed the best year of his career in San Francisco last season, taking advantage of injuries that allowed him to start 14 games. The soon-to-be 30-year-old generated a career-high 8.5 sacks. He played up and down the Niners line, including on the inside in certain situations.

After signing a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million this offseason, Hyder sees his versatility being utilized in the Seahawks defense.

"That's kind of one of the reasons why I was kind of picturing myself in Seattle,'' he said. "I can kind of see myself in that same type of role as Mike.''

After going undrafted in 2014, Hyder landed a job in Detroit in 2015, proving over three years with the Lions that he has the motor and versatility to be a rotational player. He's bounced around the past two years in Dallas and San Francisco.

The Seahawks made a key re-signing in edge rusher ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿. If Hyder can repeat his performance from last season opposite Dunlap, Seattle's pass rush should be improved upon last year's disappointment.

