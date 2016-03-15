Kenny Clark, Jordan Payton help draft stock at UCLA's pro day

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson -- were on hand for UCLA's pro day on Tuesday.
The workout was held outdoors and run on FieldTurf. A total of 18 players worked out.
While linebacker Myles Jack was the main attraction for the 123 NFL personnel on hand, two other prospects were able to take advantage of the opportunity to boost their stock for the 2016 NFL Draft.
Defensive tackle Kenny Clark -- 6-foot-2 3/8, 311 pounds -- did the three-cone drill in 7.73 seconds. Clark is very quick and has a good motor. He helped himself with his pro day workout. Clark could be a first-round pick; definitely no later than the second round.
Wide receiver Jordan Payton -- 6-1 1/4, 208 -- was another prospect who helped himself at UCLA's pro day. Payton had a very good positional workout. He catches the ball real well, and has very strong hands.
Jack -- 6-1, 243 -- had a 10-foot-4 broad jump and a 40-inch vertical jump. Due to his ongoing recovery from a knee injury, Jack did not run the 40-yard dash or shuttles and will have another pro day on April 1 at UCLA. Because of his injury recovery, it was evident during Jack's positional drills that he hasn't been able to fully train and got winded at the back end of the workout.
Offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch -- 6-5 1/4, 307 -- performed 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He had a good workout and showed that he's very athletic. Benenoch has also put on some weight since the end of the 2015 season.
Center Jake Brendel -- 6-4 1/8, 300 -- had a 28-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He also put the bar up 27 times on the bench press.
Offensive guard Alex Redmond -- 6-4 1/4, 304 -- is very athletic, but needs to add some strength. Still, he also had a real good pro day workout.
Running back Paul Perkins -- 5-10 5/8, 205 -- was only able to do a positional workout due to a left hamstring issue.
Wide receiver Devin Fuller -- 6-0, 194 -- ran the 40 in 4.39 and 4.4 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-4 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.25 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.1 seconds. Quarterback Jerry Neuheisel -- the son of former coach Rick Neuheisel -- threw passes to Fuller and Payton at the pro day.
Linebacker Aaron Wallace -- 6-2 3/8, 242 -- ran the 40 in 4.59 and 4.57 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.27 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.35 seconds. He performed 25 reps on the bench press. Wallace had a good pro day workout and could be a priority free-agent pickup following the draft.