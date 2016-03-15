Kenny Clark, Jordan Payton help draft stock at UCLA's pro day

Jack -- 6-1, 243 -- had a 10-foot-4 broad jump and a 40-inch vertical jump. Due to his ongoing recovery from a knee injury, Jack did not run the 40-yard dash or shuttles and will have another pro day on April 1 at UCLA. Because of his injury recovery, it was evident during Jack's positional drills that he hasn't been able to fully train and got winded at the back end of the workout.