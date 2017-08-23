Keenan Allen gets lift in one-man PPR mock draft

41. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders: Crabtree's yardage totals don't pop off the stat board, but he's scored 17 touchdowns since 2015 and finished higher than Cooper last season.

42. Allen Robinson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Robinson was a major bust in fantasy circles a season ago, but his numbers did improve once Doug Marrone took over as the team's head coach.

43. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce will be hard pressed to duplicate the reception and yardage totals he posted a season ago, but he's still a top-notch fantasy tight end.

44. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos: Like Thomas, I think Sanders will have a much better season under McCoy than he did under Rick Dennison in 2016. He's in the WR2 conversation.

45. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders: There's pros and cons with Beast Mode, but he'll be running in a productive offensive behind one of the better run-blocking lines in the league.

46. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions: Tate has recorded 1,000-plus yards in two of his last three seasons, and only seven wide receivers have hauled in more passes since 2015.

47. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets: The Jets offense lacks for true playmakers, so Powell should be a featured option out of the backfield. A season with 50-plus catches is possible.

48. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots: How do you make Brady an even better fantasy quarterback? You give him Cooks to go along with a host of incumbent playmakers in the pass attack.

49. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers: Olsen is Mr. Consistent in the stat sheets, and only one tight end (Delanie Walker) has recorded more receptions over the last two NFL seasons.