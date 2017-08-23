Keenan Allen gets lift in one-man PPR mock draft

Remember when standard scoring leagues ruled the fantasy football roost? Well, times have changed friends.
The big movement in the fantasy football world is towards PPR (point per reception) leagues, so much so that some of the biggest fantasy websites have turned their default products from standard to PPR scoring. Furthermore, DFS (daily fantasy sports) and all of the high-stakes fantasy leagues including the NFFC (National Fantasy Football Championship) follow PPR scoring rules. In a recent poll that I conducted on Twitter, almost 60 percent of the nearly 19,000 voters wanted to see Start 'Em & Sit 'Em focus on PPR scoring. I'm listening to your feedback as I always do, and as a result I'll be focusing on PPR starters in the column this season.
With the increase in PPR scoring systems across the fantasy football landscape, it only makes sense to release a PPR version of my one-man, 10-round mock draft to go along with the standard scoring version that I've updated after the second week of the preseason. Some of the differences between the two mocks are subtle, but you'll notice some obvious increases in value for players who see a higher volume of receptions such as Danny Woodhead, Theo Riddick, Larry Fitzgerald and Jarvis Landry. Enjoy, and welcome to the "new" standard in fantasy football!
This mock draft is based on a typical PPR scoring system (one point per reception) that also rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns scored.
Round 1
1. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Johnson recorded 2,000-plus scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns last season, scoring more fantasy points but all but three quarterbacks. He also led all running backs with 80 receptions, making him the most valuable player in all formats.
2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Bell missed four games last season due to suspension/rest, but he still finished fourth in fantasy points among backs. He also ranked second in fantasy points per game (20) behind Johnson, as his 75 catches also ranked him second at the position.
3. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Brown has posted 371 catches for 4,816 yards with 35 touchdowns over the last three years, and he's finished no worse than sixth in fantasy points among wideouts in four straight seasons. He's durable as well, missing just one game since 2013.
4. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Jones had some down weeks last season, but he also had the second-most top-10 finishes among wideouts based on points. While the offense will look a bit different under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Jones will continue to produce for owners.
5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants: Last season, Beckham put up a career-best 101 catches with 1,300-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns for the third time in his three-year NFL career. I don't see his numbers dropping, even with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the mix.
6. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Green was on pace to finish fifth in fantasy points among wideouts before he went down with an injured hamstring last season, so don't let his finish (34th) fool you. The veteran out of Georgia remains a top-10 overall selection in fantasy drafts.
7. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans was a targets machine (173) en route to a career season that included personal bests in receptions (96), yards (1,321) and touchdowns (tie, 12). Even with the addition of DeSean Jackson and rookie O.J. Howard, Evans is still a first-rounder.
8. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills: McCoy ranked fourth in fantasy points among running backs last season, and he'll remain the offensive centerpiece under new head coach Sean McDermott. He'll also have less competition for backfield touches in the absence of Mike Gillislee (Patriots).
9. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Gordon tied for fourth among runners in red-zone touches (57) and eighth in fantasy points in what was a breakout season. The Bolts didn't take a running back but took three offensive linemen in the NFL draft, which is great news for Flash.
10. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Freeman went from the top-scoring running back in fantasy football (2015) to sixth last season, but he scored just 13.3 fewer points in standard leagues. He also has a combined 127 catches over the last two seasons, which ranks second among backs.
Round 2
11. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers: The Comeback Player of the Year in fantasy football, Nelson posted 1,257 yards and a second highest touchdown total of his career (14) last season. He's now recorded a combined 27 touchdowns in his last 32 regular-season games, and his quarterback is the best in the NFL.
12. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: Thomas' fantasy value experienced a bump after the Saints traded Brandin Cooks to New England, a move that left 117 targets and a boatload of fantasy points up for grabs. He's in a good position to equal or surpass his impressive rookie totals.
13. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys: Bryant scored eight times in 13 games and finished in the top 10 in points at the position five times during what was an up and down season in the stat sheets. While he had more value with Tony Romo at the helm, Bryant remains a firm second-rounder.
14. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins: Ajayi put up career bests across the board last season, and he did it despite seeing seven or fewer carries in his first four games while behind Arian Foster. He also rushed for an NFL-high 783 yards after contact, and his volume should increase.
15. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans: Murray has ranked no worse than seventh in fantasy points among runners three times in the last four years. He's underrated, both on the field and in fantasy land, and should be considered a surefire top-15 selection in most seasonal leagues.
16. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears: Howard rushed for 100 yards seven times as a rookie, and he did it on a team that had Matt Barkley as it's leading passer. Mike Glennon is considered an upgrade, right? Howard also led all rookies in yards per attempt and yards after contact.
17. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards, which is impressive when you consider the number of stud wideouts in the NFL. His lack of touchdowns (his career best in just seven) is what keeps Hilton from being picked higher in fantasy drafts.
18. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Baldwin's numbers dropped almost across the board last season compared to his 2015 totals, but he still finished 10th in points among all wideouts. While he's not among the top-five elite at his position, Baldwin is a borderline No. 1 wideout.
19. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots: Gronkowski is a beast when he's on the football field, but the big man has missed 24 games over the last five seasons including most of the 2016 campaign. He is back at 100 percent health, however, and his potential is hard to overlook.
20. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots: Cooks' move to New England is a lateral one, as he goes from Drew Brees to Tom Brady. The Patriots offense has more mouths to feed than the Saints, however, so a potential decrease in Cooks' overall fantasy production should be expected.
Round 3
21. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders: Cooper saw small increases in catches and yardage compared to his rookie season, but he scored just five times and finished in the top 10 in points among wideouts three times. His potential in a solid offense makes him well worth a look here.
22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: Nuk exploded in the faces of fantasy fans last season, but he's now considered a prime rebound candidate. Based on his talent, not to mention the trade of Brock Osweiler and addition of quarterback Deshaun Watson, Hopkins is a top-30 pick.
23. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams: Gurley was the biggest running back bust in fantasy football, but he's young at 23 and there's hope in the form of new coach and offensive mind Sean McVay. The Rams should also be better on their offensive line, as the team added All-Pro Andrew Whitworth.
24. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: The first rookie off the board in this mock, Fournette will be a featured runner for the Jaguars right out of the gate. An explosive playmaker in college, he should find success even if the offensive line isn't considered "top notch."
25. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Elliott was better than all but five fantasy quarterbacks as a rookie, but a six-game suspension heading into 2017 has dropped him a full 22 spots compared to previous mock drafts. If you do take Zeke, you'll need to draft some serious backfield depth.
26. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos: Thomas had a bad season in the stat sheets, and he still finished 19th in points among wideouts. With Mike McCoy back as the team's offensive coordinator, I like D.T. to rebound in 2017. Maybe not to an elite level, but he'll be better.
27. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Allen has moved up draft boards with rookie Mike Williams injured, and his stock is rising even more so in PPR leagues. Injuries are a concern for the veteran wideout, but a season with 80-plus catches is not an impossible task for Allen.
28. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns: Crowell finished 14th in fantasy points among running backs last season, and he could be even better in 2017. That's due to the additions of Kevin Zeitler and J.C. Tretter to a Cleveland offensive line that could become one of the NFL's best.
29. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: The rookie will see more touches than Jonathan Stewart, most notably in the passing game, and could record 1,200-plus scrimmage yards. He'll be a surefire top-40 selection in PPR formats and will push for high RB2 numbers this season.
30. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington Redskins: Pryor finished in the top 20 in fantasy points among wideouts in Cleveland a season ago, and now he's in a better passing offense with a huge upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins. He has the potential to post career highs across the board.
Round 4
Round 5
41. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders: Crabtree's yardage totals don't pop off the stat board, but he's scored 17 touchdowns since 2015 and finished higher than Cooper last season.
42. Allen Robinson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Robinson was a major bust in fantasy circles a season ago, but his numbers did improve once Doug Marrone took over as the team's head coach.
43. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce will be hard pressed to duplicate the reception and yardage totals he posted a season ago, but he's still a top-notch fantasy tight end.
44. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos: Like Thomas, I think Sanders will have a much better season under McCoy than he did under Rick Dennison in 2016. He's in the WR2 conversation.
45. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders: There's pros and cons with Beast Mode, but he'll be running in a productive offensive behind one of the better run-blocking lines in the league.
46. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions: Tate has recorded 1,000-plus yards in two of his last three seasons, and only seven wide receivers have hauled in more passes since 2015.
47. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets: The Jets offense lacks for true playmakers, so Powell should be a featured option out of the backfield. A season with 50-plus catches is possible.
48. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots: How do you make Brady an even better fantasy quarterback? You give him Cooks to go along with a host of incumbent playmakers in the pass attack.
49. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers: Olsen is Mr. Consistent in the stat sheets, and only one tight end (Delanie Walker) has recorded more receptions over the last two NFL seasons.
50. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins: I've moved Landry down a bit in standard scoring formats, but he's still a borderline top-50 selection in leagues that reward points for catches.
Round 6
Round 7
61. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts
62. Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
63. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers
64. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks
65. Willie Snead, WR, New Orleans Saints
66. Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington Redskins
67. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
68. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers
69. Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions
70. Mike Gillislee, RB, New England Patriots
Round 8
71. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
72. Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Giants
73. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
74. Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens
75. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
76. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
77. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78. Darren Sproles, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
79. Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans Saints
80. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Round 9
81. Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants
82. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens
83. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
84. Kenny Britt, WR, Cleveland Browns
85. James White, RB, New England Patriots
86. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans
87. Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
88. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
89. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets
90. Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Round 10
