Karl Joseph expects to be ready for NFL training camp

NFL clubs can't get a look at Karl Joseph in a pre-draft workout setting due to his rehabilitation from a torn ACL, but the former West Virginia safety believes he'll be in full health at a more important juncture: in advance of the 2016 season.
Joseph said at WVU's pro day Monday that he'll be ready to play in time for NFL training camp this summer.
"I'm on schedule -- I think I'm ahead of schedule right now. Dr. Andrews said I'm ahead of schedule and I look good, so I'll be ready by training camp," Joseph told WVU Sports.
Dr. Andrews, of course, is renowned surgeon James Andrews, who has repaired the ACLs of countless star athletes. One of those athletes was Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, from whom Joseph has sought advice on his own rehabilitation. Gurley returned from a torn ACL at Georgia in less than a year to make his NFL debut in Week 3 last year for the Rams. If Joseph is able to practice without restrictions in training camp, his recovery would be complete in under a year, as well.
"Karl Joseph to me is kind of a poor man's Earl Thomas. You'll see somebody in a smaller package deliver a huge hit," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft". "He's got a lot of range on the back end and I think once he's fully healthy, he can establish himself as a starter early in his career."
Jeremiah's most recent mock draft projects the Carolina Panthers to draft Joseph in the first round with the No. 30 overall pick.
Joseph's experience at the NFL Scouting Combine was limited to medical examinations and interviews with teams. He participated in the bench press at pro day, repping 225 pounds 19 times. College Football 24/7 named Joseph the most physical player in the nation last summer.