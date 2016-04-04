Karl Joseph expects to be ready for NFL training camp

Dr. Andrews, of course, is renowned surgeon James Andrews, who has repaired the ACLs of countless star athletes. One of those athletes was Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, from whom Joseph has sought advice on his own rehabilitation. Gurley returned from a torn ACL at Georgia in less than a year to make his NFL debut in Week 3 last year for the Rams. If Joseph is able to practice without restrictions in training camp, his recovery would be complete in under a year, as well.