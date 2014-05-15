Kansas City Chiefs draft picks might switch positions

Published: May 15, 2014 at 02:31 PM

It's not all that surprising to hear that the Dallas Cowboys will be shifting former Notre Dame offensive tackle Zack Martin inside to guard after taking him with the 16th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. As far as position switches go, that is a fairly common one in the NFL and several other draft picks figure to make the same move over the coming months.

Outside of the offensive line, however, changing a player's position immediately after they're drafted isn't a super common occurence. NFL Media analyst Charles Davis thinks it should at least be on the radar for a pair of the Kansas City Chiefs picks however.

"De'Anthony Thomas is going to be a slot (receiver), a running back, return kicks -- we're not sure what his position will be," Davis said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft". "He came out of high school and a lot of people recruited him as a defensive back. He could convert to a slot corner. With his quickness and ability, that would be a move that could be beneficial to him. He might end up having a longer career."

The talk of Thomas playing defensive back does indeed trace back to his days at Crenshaw High in Los Angeles. While he was a dynamic, playmaking threat on offense as a prep star, Thomas also was a hard-hitting safety who dabbled at corner as a junior and senior. He stuck to the offensive side of the ball at Oregon, but a number of folks still insist he has the skills to make it as a corner at the highest level.

Whether Kansas City coaches are actually open enough to let him make the move, even on a part-time basis, remains to be seen. What we do know is that the Chiefs are already planning to move Dee Ford, the team's first-round draft pick, from his native defensive end spot to linebacker.

"He's going to standup as an outside linebacker," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "I think it's an obvious move for him since he's undersized. When you watched his college tape, you saw him play with his head over the tackle quite a lot. He just doesn't have the size or bulk to hold up at end.

"It's not a real dramatic move to go from defensive end to outside linebacker, but it's a good one for Dee Ford."

The Chiefs defense is certainly hoping so and that's big reason why they took the Auburn star in the first round. Thomas figures to be used primarily as a replacement for Dexter McCluster -- who signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans -- in the team's offense, but one would think coaches will keep his corner skills in the back of their minds and at least put them to use on special teams.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.