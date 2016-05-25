Jordan Kitna, son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna, to walk on at TCU

Jordan Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, is joining TCU as a preferred walk-on this fall.
Michigan State finished behind TCU in Kitna's recruitment, as noted in his announcement via social media on Tuesday:
His primary competition for the job will be transfer Kenny Hill, who led Texas A&M to a 5-0 record to begin the 2014 season before eventually losing the starting role. Hill chose TCU, where he sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules, with an opportunity to replace departed star senior Trevone Boykin, who was signed as a rookie free agent by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2016 NFL Draft.
Jon Kitna played 16 years in the NFL for four different teams, and career ended with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. Jordan (6-foot-1, 201 pounds) played at Waxahachie High last year and threw for 1,906 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.