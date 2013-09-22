Johnny Manziel remains atop Heisman watch list after Week 4

2013 stats: 373.7 passing yards per game, 12 TDs, 1 interception, 68.9 completion percentage

Last week: 39-of-60, 460 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs in 41-40 victory vs. Boise State

The skinny: Carr was in the spotlight in leading the Bulldogs past Boise State on Friday night. It was the second time this season he put up at least 60 attempts. Carr's issue is that the Bulldogs' schedule isn't that good, with the toughest remaining games coming against San Diego State and San Jose State. In short, he must put up big numbers if he wants to even remain in the Heisman conversation. The positive aspect of the easy schedule: He is the best player on a team that could finish unbeaten, which will garner him some attention.