Johnny Manziel leads list of top draft prospects visiting Jaguars

The Jaguars are hosting Johnny Manziel for a pre-draft visit to the team's facility Tuesday, but he's only one among the first-round talent making its way to Jacksonville this week.
Two of the club's other top options with the No. 3 overall pick, Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson and Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack, also are due to arrive Tuesday. Wednesday, Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr and UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr will visit the Jaguars as well. Teddy Bridgewater will be in town for a visit, too. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the flurry of visits, which will make for an especially busy couple of days of information gathering at 1 Everbank Field Dr.
It's a lot of star power for one week, representing one-sixth of the club's 30 allotted visits.
Jacksonville could certainly use defensive help from Mack, Barr or a boost on the other side of the ball from a young quarterback, although Robinson and the draft's other top offensive tackle, Texas A&M's Jake Matthews, aren't often linked to the Jaguars. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins headed to Jacksonville in his latest mock draft, while analysts Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis both have Mack bound for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars were able to get a close look at Carr in coaching him at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. Carr could be a possibility for the Jaguars with a later pick, perhaps with a trade-up, if the club opts to address a different position with the No. 3 pick.