Johnny Manziel leads list of top draft prospects visiting Jaguars

Two of the club's other top options with the No. 3 overall pick, Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson and Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack, also are due to arrive Tuesday. Wednesday, Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr and UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr will visit the Jaguars as well. Teddy Bridgewater will be in town for a visit, too. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the flurry of visits, which will make for an especially busy couple of days of information gathering at 1 Everbank Field Dr.