Johnny Chronicles: A controversy-filled week for Johnny Manziel

Published: Jul 19, 2013 at 06:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

A week in the life of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, the most interesting man in college football (and what an eventful week it was for Johnny Football):

The MPA disaster

It began with Manziel's appearance, then disappearance, as a counselor from the Manning Passing Academy. Many of the nation's top college quarterbacks attend the camp each year. Manziel roomed with Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, with whom he has been friends since last year, while there.

Brooks: Johnny Manziel's promise

Johnny Manziel showed something before leaving the Manning Passing Academy that impressed Bucky Brooks. **More ...**

Initial reports were that Manziel wasn't feeling well after a night on the town last Friday, overslept, missed a camp meeting, and was asked to leave by Archie Manning. Reporting of the events varied, but perhaps the most scathing account came from the New York Daily News. Manziel's father later told the Dallas Morning News that his son was recovering from dehydration. Peyton Manning later spoke in Manziel's defense

So how did Johnny Football look while he was there? NFL.com's Bucky Brooks came away impressed, saying Manziel appeared aware of his weaknesses and what he needed to prove to NFL scouts.

The court case

In the immediate aftermath of the MPA debacle, Johnny Football was in court Monday to put behind him a year-old case stemming from a bar altercation.

The build-up

Rumors swirled prior to Manziel's arrival at SEC Media Days that he might cut his appearance short, perhaps limiting interviews or even just making a statement without taking questions. On Tuesday afternoon, however, that talk had quelled.

The arrival

The mob scene of reporters following Manziel throughout the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Hoover, Ala., at Southeastern Conference Media Days took on a rock-star feel..

The answers

Johnny Football took every question in every interview room and was in defense mode when the topic came around to the MPA, insisting at each interview stop that he had not had too much to drink the previous night, and that his departure was not directed by a Manning, but rather a mutual decision. The culprit? A dead cell phone.

The grades

How did Johnny Football do overall? He pretty much stuck to the script. But he came across as genuine, which was about as important.

The getaway ...

It was straight from SEC Media Days to the ESPY Awards for Johnny Football. And of course, he took home some hardware. Did you expect anything else?

... but not so fast

While Johnny was away, McCarron took direct aim at Manziel. While not naming his friend, it was clear who the Alabama QB was talking about while discussing how he handles himself publicly as a star player on a national championship team.

"I can't go out and act the fool in public and drink excessively and end up being wild. I can't do that," McCarron said from SEC Media Days on Thursday. "I'm not saying I want to in any type of way. But I want to be the type of guy that younger kids can look up to me."

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More