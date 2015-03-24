Johnathan Shuler of Austin Peay might be a rookie FA pickup

There was one NFL team represented at Austin Peay's pro day on March 9, when 10 players worked out outdoors on FieldTurf.
One Austin Peay player has a chance to be a rookie free-agent acquisition for a team following the conclusion of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Safety Johnathan Shuler (6-foot-0 7/8, 185 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 and 4.69 seconds. He had a 31 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.21 seconds. He was unable to do the bench press due to a right shoulder injury.