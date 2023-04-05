John Elway no longer with Broncos after consultant contract expires

However, after a playoff-less run from 2016-2020, Elway turned over day-to-day operations in January of 2021. Elway held the title of president of football operations in 2021, with Paton taking over as GM. Last season, Elway served as a consultant – which he's still listed as on the team website.

The most famous and renowned Bronco of them all, Elway helped return the franchise to the glory of his playing days when he came back to the club in 2011 as director of player personnel before assuming GM and executive vice president roles.

He was instrumental in building a winner and signing quarterback Peyton Manning, one of the biggest free-agent signings in league history. However, after Manning and a heralded defense won Super Bowl 50, the team has struggled to find its footing.

The Broncos haven't returned to the playoffs since that 2015 season and even a trade for Russell Wilson has come up short thus far in providing a viable replacement for Manning.

While Elway had already taken a step back with the franchise, this could provide a historic step away. He told Klis, however, that he would always be around if needed.