Broncos' Mike McGlinchey likens OLs to being gifted 'socks and underwear': 'You know you need them'

The new highly paid RT hopes to be one of the final pieces of the Broncos finally ending a seven-year run of playoff futility.

"I've spoken with (general manager) George Paton quite a bit and I really love the direction he's headed, love the roster that's been built here," McGlinchey told Klis. "I think we're ready to compete now. It's not some big rebuild or anything like that that needs to take place.

"I think defensively, they're going to be a top unit in football. I think we have the potential to be a top unit on the offensive side of the ball as well. And obviously can't forget Sean Payton, who is a Hall of Fame head coach. In all my talks with him, he and I seem to align very well in our philosophy in the game of football. On top of being a great leader and a great person.

"I feel like I fit with what Denver wants to do. It's a fun opportunity to be part of a group that turns things around for a historic and storied franchise. And Denver is obviously an unbelievable place to live.

"So all those factors and, quite frankly, they had an offer I couldn't refuse. It was an incredible situation all the way around. It was the one place I wanted to be and I'm just glad it all worked out."