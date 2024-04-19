Joe Schoen: Darius Slayton's absence from voluntary workouts 'doesn't change anything' about Giants' draft plans

Slayton attended voluntary workouts in previous seasons and has a $350,000 workout bonus in this contract this year.

Schoen added that he hasn't "had conversations about any type of extension" with Slayton's reps.

Last offseason, the 27-year-old signed a two-year, $12 million contract. He is set to earn a $2.5 million base salary with $2.6 million guaranteed in 2024.

The speedster led the Giants with 770 yards in 2023, tied for the most touchdowns with four, and was third with 50 catches.

Schoen noted that Slayton's absence "doesn't change anything" about the Giants approach to next week's draft.

However, if it plays out with the Giants selecting a receiver at No. 6 overall, it could influence Slayton's future. Big Blue recently invested in Jalin Hyatt (2023 third-round pick), Wan'Dale Robinson (2022 second-rounder) and brought back Isaiah Hodgins this offseason. Slayton offers a needed speed element to the offense, but if New York selects a similar player next week, he could see his role diminish or cut out.