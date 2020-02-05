Jimmy Garoppolo: Loss in Super Bowl LIV 'will fuel us'

"No doubt. That's something you've got to move on from. It sucks," Garoppolo said of the missed opportunity. "Obviously some throws I wish I had back, some throws I made differently. The one to 'E,' just missing him, putting a little too much on it. But you've got to be a man, you have to own up to those things. Some things I'd rather have back. But this whole year, it's been incredible."