Jim Mora: I'd take Darnold over Rosen if I were Cleveland Browns

"Because of fit, I would take Sam Darnold if I were the Cleveland Browns," Mora said. "I think [he has] that blue-collar, gritty attitude. I think his teammates will love him. I think the city will love him. He'll say the right things. He'll come in and represent well. I think he kind of represents what Cleveland is. And then if I was one of the New York teams, I'd take Josh like that. I think they're both going to be great pros."