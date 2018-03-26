Jim Mora: I'd take Darnold over Rosen if I were Cleveland Browns

Published: Mar 26, 2018 at 12:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Former UCLA head coach Jim Mora recruited Josh Rosen and had a front-row seat to his tenure as the Bruins' QB for the past three seasons. However, if Mora were advising the Cleveland Browns on whom to take with the first overall pick, he'd suggest they pass on Rosen for a QB against whom he used to coach.

Mora said on Path to the Draft on Monday that he'd advise the Browns to pick USC's Sam Darnold first overall.

"Because of fit, I would take Sam Darnold if I were the Cleveland Browns," Mora said. "I think [he has] that blue-collar, gritty attitude. I think his teammates will love him. I think the city will love him. He'll say the right things. He'll come in and represent well. I think he kind of represents what Cleveland is. And then if I was one of the New York teams, I'd take Josh like that. I think they're both going to be great pros."

Now, it's a little unusual to hear a coach not touting a former pupil to the maximum degree, at least in public, but Mora's analysis is in line with how the conventional wisdom has been to this point in the draft process. Darnold is widely viewed as the likely first overall pick and best fit for Cleveland. None of the most recent NFL.com mock drafts have Rosen coming off the board later than third overall to the Jets.

Rosen probably won't agree with his former coach on this one. He has said he's the best and most accurate QB in the draft. It's not as if Mora has turned on his former QB, though. He's consistently had high praise for Rosen, including on Monday, when he compared Darnold and Rosen to two of the all-time greats.

"I think some day hopefully we're talking about the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady debate. Which one's better? I think both of those guys can be those types of guys," Mora said during Monday's Total Access.

If Mora's anywhere close to correct on that projection, the teams that end up with Darnold and Rosen will be thrilled with their decisions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE