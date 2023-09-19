Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 14-game losing streak to Patriots: 'That's unacceptable'

Though each season is its own and the 2023 Jets are in need of a bounce-back game in the aftermath of Rodgers' injury and their dispiriting loss to the Cowboys, New York's tribulations versus Bill Belichick's Patriots extend back more than seven years.

No matter what the issue in any particular week or season, the Jets have been unable to best Bill's bunch.

In his 2022 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, Wilson's first time playing the Patriots was an individual success. He posted six receptions for 115 yards in a Week 8 loss.

However, by the time Week 11 rolled around, Wilson was a non-factor, as he was held to two catches on three targets for just 12 yards. That 10-3 loss to the Pats loomed largest for another Wilson, though, as quarterback Zach Wilson was benched following a miserable showing.

Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup later in 2022 when Mike White was injured and he's once again back as QB1 in 2023 following Rodgers' Achilles tear.

The Week 3 storylines are prevalent as they've seemingly been for the Jets on a weekly basis dating back to the offseason. However, the losing streak to the Patriots is a narrative that's remained autumn after autumn.

Gang Green's talented second-year wideout is more than ready to change all that.