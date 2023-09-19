Around the NFL

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 14-game losing streak to Patriots: 'That's unacceptable'

Published: Sep 19, 2023 at 07:14 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The New York Jets lost Aaron Rodgers for the season in Week 1.

They lost in blowout fashion to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

In Week 3, they're facing a rival that's dominated them for more than a decade.

In the eyes of second-year standout Garrett Wilson, another Jets loss to the New England Patriots would be intolerable.

"It's time that things change around here," Wilson told the Bart & Hahn podcast, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. "I don't like talking about it too much, but this is one of the first steps. Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That's unacceptable. I'm 0-2 against them. That's unacceptable."

New England has won 14 straight games against New York.

The Jets' last win in the lopsided rivalry came on Dec. 27, 2015. Eric Decker caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in overtime to propel head coach Todd Bowles' Jets to victory.

Decker hasn't played since 2017.

Fitzpatrick is now an analyst for Prime Video.

And Bowles is off to a 2-0 start in Tampa.

The 23-year-old Wilson was a 15-year-old freshman just starting out at Lake Travis (Texas) High. It's been a while.

Related Links

Though each season is its own and the 2023 Jets are in need of a bounce-back game in the aftermath of Rodgers' injury and their dispiriting loss to the Cowboys, New York's tribulations versus Bill Belichick's Patriots extend back more than seven years.

No matter what the issue in any particular week or season, the Jets have been unable to best Bill's bunch.

In his 2022 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, Wilson's first time playing the Patriots was an individual success. He posted six receptions for 115 yards in a Week 8 loss.

However, by the time Week 11 rolled around, Wilson was a non-factor, as he was held to two catches on three targets for just 12 yards. That 10-3 loss to the Pats loomed largest for another Wilson, though, as quarterback Zach Wilson was benched following a miserable showing.

Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup later in 2022 when Mike White was injured and he's once again back as QB1 in 2023 following Rodgers' Achilles tear.

The Week 3 storylines are prevalent as they've seemingly been for the Jets on a weekly basis dating back to the offseason. However, the losing streak to the Patriots is a narrative that's remained autumn after autumn.

Gang Green's talented second-year wideout is more than ready to change all that.

"I inherited -- I walked into a team that, we haven't beaten the Patriots," Wilson said. "I feel like that's why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce [Gardner] here and the guys here -- to make things like that change. It's time we do what we get paid for."

Related Content

news

Kareem Hunt visiting Browns following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury

Former Chiefs and Browns running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ is visiting Cleveland on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants HC Brian Daboll not yet ruling Saquon Barkley (ankle) out for game vs. 49ers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn't rule out the possibility on Tuesday that star running back Saquon Barkley actually could play Thursday night against the 49ers just days after hurting his ankle.
news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' offensive woes through two weeks: 'We have to get our mojo back'

Mike Tomlin won't make knee-jerk reactions to Pittsburgh's offensive woes through two weeks, but the Steelers head coach on Tuesday recognized his team needs to be better prepared for their opponent's schematics entering a game.
news

NFL will not discipline Browns QB Deshaun Watson for contact with official during loss to Steelers

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face league discipline for the contact he made with an official during the Cleveland Browns' 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

WR Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals need to 'take more shots downfield'

With 10 catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns through two weeks in the 2023 season, Ja'Marr Chase is in an unfamiliar slow start but the Bengals WR is maintaining patience while also calling for more downfield plays.
news

Saints defense extends streak of allowing fewer than 20 points to 10 games in Monday's win over Panthers

Following Monday night's win over the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints have gone 10 consecutive games allowing fewer than 20 points, the longest streak in club history.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on '(expletive)' performance against Steelers: 'Not good enough'

The Cleveland Browns' $230 million quarterback, Deshaun Watson, played like a $12 quarterback in Monday night's 26-22 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Frank Reich: Panthers' offensive struggles not just on Bryce Young's shoulders

Through eight quarters, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense have mustered just two touchdowns. It's been an auspicious start for the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, but head coach Frank Reich wasn't about to saddle Young with all the blame.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Saints kicked off Monday's doubleheader with a win over the Panthers to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Then the Steelers wrapped up the evening with a win over the rival Browns.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb likely out for season after suffering knee injury on Monday night

Cleveland Browns running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿, considered one of the premier backs in the league, was carted off the field Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. 