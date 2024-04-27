Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

The New York Jets acquired a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Gang Green traded up to select Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis with pick No. 171 on Saturday. New York traded picks 185 and 190 overall to Philadelphia to move up for Travis.
Travis is the eighth quarterback to be selected in the 2024 draft after six were selected during Thursday's first round.
If not for a late-season injury, Travis and the Seminoles would likely have been in the College Football Playoff, and the quarterback would have been off the board earlier.
Now he'll head to New York to learn behind four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Travis' sensational senior season and the Seminoles' bid for a national championship ended when he suffered a serious lower left leg injury in November. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported last week that Travis is expected to be ready to go by training camp, but injury concerns linger, along with questions of how high his ceiling can be in the pros.
At the very least, though, he portends to be a player to root for in New York. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Travis is an undersized underdog coming off a career with the Noles littered with accolades, stats and victories.
In 2023, Travis was the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year after leading Florida State to an 11-0 start prior to his injury. He threw for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 13-game junior campaign, in which he went 10-3, saw him throw for 3,214 yards, 24 TDs and only five picks. All told, his 10,554 yards of total offense during his Florida State tenure were a school record.
A dual threat who produced seven rushing TDs in four consecutive seasons, Travis flashes escapability and prowess with off-platform throws that make him an exciting watch. His athleticism, toughness and intangibles are all a plus as he looks to recover from his injury and potentially bestow the Jets with a developmental QB.
It's a smart move by Jets general manager Joe Douglas to add to the QB room after last season's debacle. Rodgers continues to be on pace to return from an early-season Achilles injury. Gang Green inked veteran Tyrod Taylor as a reliable stand-in if the 40-year-old starter gets injured again. Following the trade of Zach Wilson to Denver, Travis represents a developmental option who could play a bigger role near the end of Rodgers' tenure.