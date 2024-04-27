 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 03:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets acquired a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gang Green traded up to select Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis with pick No. 171 on Saturday. New York traded picks 185 and 190 overall to Philadelphia to move up for Travis.

Travis is the eighth quarterback to be selected in the 2024 draft after six were selected during Thursday's first round.

If not for a late-season injury, Travis and the Seminoles would likely have been in the College Football Playoff, and the quarterback would have been off the board earlier.

Now he'll head to New York to learn behind four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Related Links

Travis' sensational senior season and the Seminoles' bid for a national championship ended when he suffered a serious lower left leg injury in November. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported last week that Travis is expected to be ready to go by training camp, but injury concerns linger, along with questions of how high his ceiling can be in the pros.

At the very least, though, he portends to be a player to root for in New York. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Travis is an undersized underdog coming off a career with the Noles littered with accolades, stats and victories.

In 2023, Travis was the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year after leading Florida State to an 11-0 start prior to his injury. He threw for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 13-game junior campaign, in which he went 10-3, saw him throw for 3,214 yards, 24 TDs and only five picks. All told, his 10,554 yards of total offense during his Florida State tenure were a school record.

A dual threat who produced seven rushing TDs in four consecutive seasons, Travis flashes escapability and prowess with off-platform throws that make him an exciting watch. His athleticism, toughness and intangibles are all a plus as he looks to recover from his injury and potentially bestow the Jets with a developmental QB.

It's a smart move by Jets general manager Joe Douglas to add to the QB room after last season's debacle. Rodgers continues to be on pace to return from an early-season Achilles injury. Gang Green inked veteran Tyrod Taylor as a reliable stand-in if the 40-year-old starter gets injured again. Following the trade of Zach Wilson to Denver, Travis represents a developmental option who could play a bigger role near the end of Rodgers' tenure.

Related Content

news

Jets trade veteran DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

The New York Jets are trading defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
news

Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jeremiah Tortter Jr. with the No. 155 pick, the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.
news

Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round. The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Dolphins trade up to select Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, add to RB room in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have added another explosive running back for Mike McDaniel's offense. The Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the No. 120 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Panthers select Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders to begin Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders with the top selection in Round 4, pick 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Niners GM John Lynch 'didn't entertain any' trade offers for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk on Friday

There were trade winds swirling around the San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers leading up to Day 1 of the draft and those kicked up more on Day 2, but after three rounds John Lynch says he didn't entertain any trades for Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk on Friday.
news

Colts' Chris Ballard lambasts reports on WR Adonai Mitchell's character: 'That's such (expletive)'

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell's fall to the Indianapolis Colts was apparently caused by reports of character concerns, something general manager Chris Ballard not only shirked off but vehemently attacked in his Friday news conference with Indy's local media.
news

Commanders select Rice WR Luke McCaffrey with pick No. 100 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night in Detroit.
news

Rams select Michigan RB Blake Corum with No. 83 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jim Harbaugh's beloved Michigan running back is following him to Los Angeles -- but playing for the Chargers' roommates. The Los Angeles Rams selected Blake Corum with the No. 83 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Viewership for Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft surpasses 2023

Round 1 coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit was seen by an average audience of 12.1 million viewers last night -- up plus-6% versus Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft (11.4 million) and the highest Round 1 viewership since 2021.
news

Bengals select Michigan DT Kris Jenkins, son of four-time Pro Bowler, with No. 49 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati helped fill the D.J. Reader-sized hole on its defensive line in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the No. 49 overall pick.