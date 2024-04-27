Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

Travis' sensational senior season and the Seminoles' bid for a national championship ended when he suffered a serious lower left leg injury in November. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported last week that Travis is expected to be ready to go by training camp, but injury concerns linger, along with questions of how high his ceiling can be in the pros.

At the very least, though, he portends to be a player to root for in New York. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Travis is an undersized underdog coming off a career with the Noles littered with accolades, stats and victories.

In 2023, Travis was the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year after leading Florida State to an 11-0 start prior to his injury. He threw for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 13-game junior campaign, in which he went 10-3, saw him throw for 3,214 yards, 24 TDs and only five picks. All told, his 10,554 yards of total offense during his Florida State tenure were a school record.

A dual threat who produced seven rushing TDs in four consecutive seasons, Travis flashes escapability and prowess with off-platform throws that make him an exciting watch. His athleticism, toughness and intangibles are all a plus as he looks to recover from his injury and potentially bestow the Jets with a developmental QB.