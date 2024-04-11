 Skip to main content
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers initially thought his career was over after Achilles tear 

Published: Apr 11, 2024 at 07:44 AM
Kevin Patra

Aaron Rodgers' initial reaction to the 2023 Achilles injury that ended his first campaign in New York after four plays was to believe his career was over.

"I was really thinking, 'This is it. You don't come back from this injury,'" Rodgers said during an interview on the "I Can Fly" podcast, per the Associated Press.

The 40-year-old quarterback said the moment his Achilles popped against the Buffalo Bills was one of the toughest of his career.

"I had this incredible offseason experience in a new city, in a new town, with new teammates, a new organization, an owner for the first time, and really falling back in love with the game that I first fell in love with when I was 5 years old," Rodgers said. "And it was absolutely beautiful and special and deep and rich and yummy, and just incredible.

"And then, one of the most heartbreaking nights of my life, when I played four plays. Talk about an ego death."

The negativity about the injury didn't last. Rodgers began researching how Kobe Bryant responded to a similar injury during his career in Los Angeles, which is when "the doomsday of, like, my career is over kind of started to go away."

Rodgers pushed to return in 2023, which would have been an amazing comeback timetable given the type of injury suffered and his age. However, those thoughts were dashed after the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention. However, the mindset it took to attempt a return showed that Rodgers still has the mentality to continue playing into his 40s.  

"I'm excited about playing again," Rodgers said. "I love playing. I fell back in love with the game, and then I had it taken away after four plays. I miss being out there, I love competing. ...

"Football is my happy place. That's where I feel most in control of my athletic ability. I missed that last year, I really, really missed it. My heart was broken. I'm excited about taking the field one more time and -- not life or death -- going to battle with my guys."

The Jets are counting on the former 4-time MVP returning to form after bulking up the roster this offseason.

