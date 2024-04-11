Jets QB Aaron Rodgers initially thought his career was over after Achilles tear 

The negativity about the injury didn't last. Rodgers began researching how Kobe Bryant responded to a similar injury during his career in Los Angeles, which is when "the doomsday of, like, my career is over kind of started to go away."

Rodgers pushed to return in 2023, which would have been an amazing comeback timetable given the type of injury suffered and his age. However, those thoughts were dashed after the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention. However, the mindset it took to attempt a return showed that Rodgers still has the mentality to continue playing into his 40s.

"I'm excited about playing again," Rodgers said. "I love playing. I fell back in love with the game, and then I had it taken away after four plays. I miss being out there, I love competing. ...

"Football is my happy place. That's where I feel most in control of my athletic ability. I missed that last year, I really, really missed it. My heart was broken. I'm excited about taking the field one more time and -- not life or death -- going to battle with my guys."