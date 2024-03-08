Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' he can play 'two or three or four more years' in NFL

From the start of his move to New York, Aaron Rodgers said that he planned to play more than one season with the Jets. In December, he mentioned playing two more seasons. Now, the quarterback could be extending that timetable further.
During a recent interview on the Look Into It Podcast with Eddie Bravo, the topic of Rodgers' Achilles injury and future with Gang Green came up.
"I got back on the practice field late in the season and couldn't get to a top speed sprinting, but really been in a good place rehab-wise, from the start, and feeling really good," Rodgers said, via CBS Sports. "I'm hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there too."
Rodgers' first season in New York had zero good fortune, with the four-time MVP getting carted off after four snaps. The big question is whether his 40-year-old body will be able to handle the beating of an NFL season.
Rodgers continually extending his personal timetable highlights his commitment to the Jets and his football career. How things could get altered if 2024 goes poorly in Florham Park remains to be seen.