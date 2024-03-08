Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' he can play 'two or three or four more years' in NFL

"I got back on the practice field late in the season and couldn't get to a top speed sprinting, but really been in a good place rehab-wise, from the start, and feeling really good," Rodgers said, via CBS Sports. "I'm hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there too."

Rodgers' first season in New York had zero good fortune, with the four-time MVP getting carted off after four snaps. The big question is whether his 40-year-old body will be able to handle the beating of an NFL season.