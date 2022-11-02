Around the NFL

Jets GM Joe Douglas on not trading Elijah Moore at deadline: 'He has a bright future' in New York

Published: Nov 02, 2022 at 08:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The trade deadline passed, and disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore remains a member of the New York Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday he received "some calls" on Moore before the deadline but never seriously considered trading the former second-round pick.

"We love Elijah," Douglas said. "We all stood on the table to take him high in the second round last year, and we think the world of him. Obviously, we're a football family and anytime there's an issue, we like to handle that in-house. But I was able to have a really good one-on-one conversation with Elijah. We think the world of him; we think he has a bright future as a New York Jet."

Moore has complained about his lack of targets this season, leading to a trade request. Moore was left behind as the Jets traveled to Denver for Week 7 and played just 10 snaps in Sunday's loss to New England. He's caught 16 passes for 203 yards in 2022.

Following Sunday's game, Moore was asked about his chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson.

"I don't even know. I couldn't even tell you. I don't get the ball. I don't know," the wideout said at the time.

With Garrett Wilson becoming the No. 1 target and the Jets involving receivers Corey Davis (when healthy) and Braxton Berrios, tight end Tyler Conklin and their running backs more, Moore's role is unclear.

But Douglas said he still views Moore as a key part of the Jets' rebuild. With the deadline passed, it's on the club, particularly coach Robert Saleh, to smooth things over with the receiver.

"Look, obviously we always have to do what's right for the team, but we always have open and honest communication and lay out expectations," Douglas said. "Coach Saleh and his staff, no one does that better in terms of communication, expectation, laying out the roadmap to success for every player. I think it starts and stops there."

Related Content

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, Titans RB Derrick Henry lead Players of the Week

Running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey led the way in the latest NFL weekly honor roll.

news

Giants' Joe Schoen open to extending Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones: 'If I did, this would be the week'

Two key players to the Giants' surprising start, running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, are in the final years of their rookie contracts. General manager Joe Schoen said he's open to extending one or both of them.

news

Denver GM George Paton: Bradley Chubb trade would have happened 'regardless' of Broncos' record

Denver general manager George Paton traded star edge rusher Bradley Chubb Tuesday for a package that included a first-round pick, and he claimed he would've made the deal even if the Broncos were 5-3 instead of 3-5.

news

NFL teams, players react to record day of trades on deadline day

Twelve players were traded in 10 deals on deadline day, the most seen in at least the last 30 years, according to NFL Research.

news

Texans don't deal WR Brandin Cooks as trade deadline passes

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is staying put with the Houston Texans as the trade deadline has passed, though NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports there were trade talks involving him.

news

Bills trade for Colts RB Nyheim Hines ahead of Tuesday trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills' long search for a pass-catching running back culminated in a Tuesday trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Nyheim Hines.

news

Jaguars trade for suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Jags acquired suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. The Falcons will receive  second and fifth-round picks in the trade, conditional upon Ridley's reinstatement.

news

Niners trade RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

The San Francisco 49ers are trading running back Jeff Wilson to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Broncos trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for 2023 first-round pick, RB Chase Edmonds

The Denver Broncos are completing a trade to send pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package that will include a 2023 first-round draft choice, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Commanders trading CB William Jackson III to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders in a trade, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE