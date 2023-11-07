Around the NFL

Jets bemoan 'self-inflicted wounds' in blowout loss to Chargers

Published: Nov 07, 2023 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

"Self-inflicted wounds" was the buzzword following the New York Jets latest demoralizing loss, falling 27-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers at home Monday night.

"It was a lot of self-inflicted wounds," head coach Robert Saleh said, via the team's official website. "It felt like anytime we got momentum going, we just shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers. It's not good enough."

Let's be clear: Most of those self-inflicted gashes came from the offense.

Related Links

Any time the Jets took a baby step forward Monday night, they followed it with a giant leap backward. A good play was abutted by a penalty, drop, blown block, awful sack, or fumble (three lost on the night).

"Self-inflicted wounds," quarterback Zach Wilson said. "We'd just shoot ourselves in the foot."

Wilson was the biggest culprit, rattled behind a sieve offensive line, unable to find outlets, inviting pressure with poor pocket stature, and missing a cornucopia of easy throws. The QB went 33 for 49 passing for 263 yards and lost two fumbles. It marked the first game this season with 40-plus pass attempts (he's 0-3 in such games in his career).

Unable to avoid pressure, Wilson was sacked eight times, tied for the most in his career.

As the coach has done throughout the year, Saleh defended his young quarterback.

"Was it his best? No. His worst? Not even close," he said.

When the line between an average and the worst performance is as blurred as Wilson is right now, the problem is glaring.  

"It's everyone," Saleh said. "Dropping passes, committing penalties, not giving ourselves a chance to get in the flow, got to own up to things and have to be better at it. When you continually shoot yourself in the foot, that's the result you're going to get."

The offensive line is a massive issue, and outside of Garrett Wilson, there isn't a receiver on offense who consistently makes plays or threatens defenses. But Wilson, who was drafted No. 2 overall three seasons ago, has proven unable to overcome those issues. The best QBs raise all boats. Wilson is sinking to the bottom of the river along with the rest of the Jets.

Falling to 4-4, the Jets have a playoff-caliber defense and a final-game-of-the-preseason-level offense. You can't win in the NFL with that combo.

"When you play at this level, you play on the offensive side of the ball, if you aren't angry, I'd think something was wrong," Garrett Wilson said. "This is disappointing. It definitely messes with your psyche a little bit. But it's nothing we can't handle. We are professionals. We're going to push through this, and it's going to be better on the back end. But I'd be lying if I said we were content with what we're doing out on the field because we're not."

Related Content

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen on hitting 10,000 receiving yards: 'That's amazing. Hard work paying off'

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen topped the 10,000 career receiving yards achievement during Monday night's 27-6 victory over the New York Jets. "That's amazing. Hard work paying off," Allen said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Jets on Monday 

In a game in which each offense struggled, the Chargers prevailed over the Jets thanks to the outstanding play of their defense and special teams on Monday night. 
news

Week 9 Monday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
news

Cardinals to start QB Kyler Murray against Falcons barring setback this week

The Arizona Cardinals plan to start quarterback Kyler Murray against the Falcons on Sunday barring a setback, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday.
news

Vikings plan to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Saints after sensational debut

The Vikings plan to start quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Saints in Week 10 following his heroic performance against the Falcons on Sunday.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says Taylor Heinicke will remain starter vs. Cardinals

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback over Desmond Ridder against Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced on Monday, adding he and his staff will re-evaluate the position during the team's Week 11 bye week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered torn ACL in loss to Raiders, will miss remainder of 2023 season

An MRI on Monday showed that Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on job status: 'I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts'

The Patriots currently stand at 2-7 following Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Head coach Bill Belichick on Monday was asked if he believes he is coaching for his job.
news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs defense: 'This is the best defense I've ever played with'

The Kansas City Chiefs shut down the high-powered Dolphins offense on Sunday in Germany. Tight end Travis Kelce said afterward that this year's defensive group is the best he's played with.
news

Jalen Hurts plays through pain in 'gritty' Eagles win over Cowboys 

Jalen Hurts didn't miss a snap during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, but Philadelphia's QB dealt with a banged up knee in a "gritty" Week 9 performance.