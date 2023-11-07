Chargers WR Keenan Allen on hitting 10,000 receiving yards: 'That's amazing. Hard work paying off'

"I mean, it's been 11 years, this is my 11th season, so I mean once you can stack up the years, all the coaches that I've always had, they've always said stack 'em up," he said, via the official transcript. "Stack up the seasons, stack up the wins. Once you start to do that, then you start to accumulate."

Allen became the 54th player in NFL history to hit the 10,000-yard plateau. If he keeps on his current season average (90 YPG), he'll coast into the top 45 before the end of the campaign.

"I'm not surprised by it, you know, the great things that he does and the plays that he makes," quarterback Justin Herbert said of Allen. "It's just huge having him out there on our offense. He's a big part of our offense. To see him make plays like that, we see him make plays like that all the time in practice, as well, so he just goes up there, and he does what he does."

It came as little surprise that Allen's plateau-breaching catch came on the highlight of Monday's game, a ridiculous, twisting snag that he made look easy.