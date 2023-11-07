Around the NFL

Chargers WR Keenan Allen on hitting 10,000 receiving yards: 'That's amazing. Hard work paying off'

Published: Nov 07, 2023
Kevin Patra

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen topped the 10,000 career receiving yards achievement during Monday night's 27-6 victory over the New York Jets.

"That's amazing. Hard work paying off, consistency, resiliency. I've been through a lot, injuries and stuff like that, so it's nice," Allen said following the contest.

Allen joined tight end Antonio Gates (11,841) as the only Chargers players in franchise history with 10,000 career receiving yards.

"I mean, it's been 11 years, this is my 11th season, so I mean once you can stack up the years, all the coaches that I've always had, they've always said stack 'em up," he said, via the official transcript. "Stack up the seasons, stack up the wins. Once you start to do that, then you start to accumulate."

Allen became the 54th player in NFL history to hit the 10,000-yard plateau. If he keeps on his current season average (90 YPG), he'll coast into the top 45 before the end of the campaign.

"I'm not surprised by it, you know, the great things that he does and the plays that he makes," quarterback Justin Herbert said of Allen. "It's just huge having him out there on our offense. He's a big part of our offense. To see him make plays like that, we see him make plays like that all the time in practice, as well, so he just goes up there, and he does what he does."

It came as little surprise that Allen's plateau-breaching catch came on the highlight of Monday's game, a ridiculous, twisting snag that he made look easy.

Allen is currently sixth in receiving yards among active players behind Julio Jones (13,640), DeAndre Hopkins (11,862), Mike Evans (11,019), Travis Kelce (10,941) and Davante Adams (10,210).

"To be a part of history, I think all of us know why he made history, cause everyone that's been with him sees what he does on a day-to-day basis, and he's the ultimate standard to me of consistency," coach Brandon Staley said. "You don't get to 10,000 yards without being that ultimate example of consistency, so I'm really happy for him."

