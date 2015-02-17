Jeremiah's top 50: D.J. Humphries among 11 newcomers on list

Jeremiah ranking: 33rd

The skinny: NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt recently tabbed Perriman as one of the draft's fastest risers, saying he would not be surprised if Perriman went in the first round, and Jeremiah is high on him, as well. Jeremiah says Perriman (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) has a nice combination of size and speed and "should be an immediate deep threat as well as an inviting red-zone target." Perriman's dad, Brett, was a wide receiver who starred in college at Miami and played for a decade in the NFL.