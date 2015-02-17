Jeremiah's top 50: D.J. Humphries among 11 newcomers on list

Published: Feb 17, 2015 at 07:58 AM

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released his updated top 50 prospects list, and while USC defensive end Leonard Williams remains the No. 1 player, there are 11 new names on the list, a few of whom could be viewed as surprises.

» Daniel Jeremiah's updated top 50 prospects for 2015 NFL Draft

Here is a quick breakdown of the newcomers in Jeremiah's top 50.

D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida

Jeremiah ranking: 18th
The skinny: Jeremiah has Humphries as the No. 2 offensive tackle available, behind only Pitt's T.J. Clemmings. Humphries is a former national top-10 recruit who battled injury issues and inconsistency as a Gator, but Jeremiah says Humphries "has a very high ceiling as an NFL left tackle because of his quickness, length and athleticism."

Breshad Perriman, WR, UCF

Jeremiah ranking: 33rd
The skinny: NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt recently tabbed Perriman as one of the draft's fastest risers, saying he would not be surprised if Perriman went in the first round, and Jeremiah is high on him, as well. Jeremiah says Perriman (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) has a nice combination of size and speed and "should be an immediate deep threat as well as an inviting red-zone target." Perriman's dad, Brett, was a wide receiver who starred in college at Miami and played for a decade in the NFL.

Jalen Collins, CB, LSU

Jeremiah ranking: 32nd
The skinny: Collins has good size -- LSU listed him at 6-foot-2 -- and he started just 10 times in his college career. But Jeremiah says he has "a very impressive skill set" and that "he should be a reliable starter very early in his career."

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Nebraska

Jeremiah ranking: 40th
The skinny: Abdullah has had issues with fumbling, but he is a good receiver and also has had success as a return man. Jeremiah touts his "burst" and notes that though Abdullah doesn't have elite speed, "he piles up a lot of 30- to 40-yard runs."

Jordan Phillips, DT, Oklahoma

Jeremiah ranking: 41st
The skinny: Phillips played only two years at OU and missed 2013 with a back injury that required surgery. Jeremiah says that while Phillips (6-foot-6, 334 pounds) remains raw and needs time to develop, he has "tremendous upside because of his size/strength/quickness."

Carl Davis, DT, Iowa

Jeremiah ranking: 44th
The skinny: Davis played in a defensive system that asked its interior linemen to muck up the works so that linebackers could run free and make the tackles. Thus, as Jeremiah notes, Davis "doesn't have a ton of production." Still, Jeremiah says Davis has an intriguing skill set and "outstanding height, bulk and length for the position (he measured 6-foot-4 1/2 at the Senior Bowl)."

Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami

Jeremiah ranking: 45th
The skinny: Dorsett is another who didn't have eye-popping stats in college -- just 121 receptions in his four-year career, which is three fewer than Alabama's Amari Cooper had this season alone -- but he does have eye-popping speed. "If he gets a crease, he can run away from everybody on the field," Jeremiah says.

Paul Dawson, LB, TCU

Jeremiah ranking: 47th
The skinny: Dawson was the best player on a stout TCU defense. While Jeremiah says there are "some rumblings" about Dawson's work ethic and attitude, "he is a sure tackler" who is "athletic enough to mirror tight ends and running backs." Jeremiah also likes his "outstanding instincts, versatility and production."

Donovan Smith, OT, Penn State

Jeremiah ranking: 48th
The skinny: Smith joins Humphries as one of two offensive tackles new to Jeremiah's top 50. He bypassed his senior season for the draft after starting three years at left tackle. Jeremiah likes his "height, bulk and length for the position" and says Smith (6-foot-5, 335 pounds) "has all of the tools to be a solid starting right tackle early on, and he could eventually develop into a left tackle."

Owamagbe Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA

Jeremiah ranking: 49th
The skinny: Odighizuwa -- whose name is pronounced "Oh-wuh-MAH-bay Oh-DIH-gee-ZOO-wuh" -- was a four-year player but just a one-year starter for the Bruins. He is a big-time athlete who was inconsistent in college. "I think Odighizuwa's best football is ahead of him, and he should be a three-down contributor early in his career," Jeremiah says.

Byron Jones, CB, Connecticut

Jeremiah ranking: 50th
The skinny: Jones -- who was listed at 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds at UConn -- was a four-year starter for the Huskies who missed the final five games of the season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. Jeremiah says Jones "is at his best in press coverage" and that Jones "could be a real steal in this draft. He should start day one in a press-man scheme."

