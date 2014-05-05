 Skip to main content
Jeremiah mock draft: Johnny Manziel goes No. 4, to Cleveland

Published: May 05, 2014 at 09:16 AM

The first of two quarterbacks taken in the draft's first round will go to the Cleveland Browns with the fourth pick -- and it'll be Johnny Manziel.

So says NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah in his final mock draft. Jeremiah has the Houston Texans selecting South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the first pick and the Browns taking Manziel three picks later. Jeremiah says the Browns "are desperate for a quarterback, and Manziel appears to be their guy."

Jeremiah has Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson going second to St. Louis and Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack going third to Jacksonville.

The other quarterback to go in the first round, Jeremiah says, will be UCF's Blake Bortles, at No. 20 to Arizona. Interestingly, Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater is Jeremiah's top-rated quarterback (No. 11 in his top 50), but he doesn't have him in the first round.

Some other takeaways from Jeremiah's mock draft:

» Robinson is the first of four offensive tackles to go in the top 12. Jeremiah has six tackles in the first round, including Nevada's Joel Bitonio at No. 31 to Denver. And that might not even be the biggest surprise of his first round. (More on that in a minute.)

» Jeremiah has five wide receivers in the first round, with Clemson's Sammy Watkins (fifth to Oakland) and Texas A&M's Mike Evans (seventh to Tampa Bay) the first two off the board.

» He also has six cornerbacks being selected Thursday night -- the five usual suspects (in order, Justin Gilbert, Kyle Fuller, Darqueze Dennard, Bradley Roby and Jason Verrett) plus Nebraska's Stanley Jean-Baptiste. (There's the big first-round surprise we mentioned earlier.) There's a caveat to the Jean-Baptiste selection: Jeremiah has him going to the 49ers at No. 30 and writes that "I doubt the 49ers will be selecting right here. I expect them to trade up for a CB or WR." Jeremiah has Gilbert, Fuller and Dennard going in a six-pick span from 10th through 15th.

» Jeremiah has two safeties being selected in the first round, with Louisville's Calvin Pryor going above Alabama's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

» Pitt's Aaron Donald (at 14 to Chicago) and Minnesota's Ra'Shede Hageman (at 29 to New England) are the only defensive tackles in the first round.

» There are two tight ends in the first round: North Carolina's Eric Ebron at 17 to Baltimore and Washington's Austin Seferian-Jenkins at 21 to Green Bay.

» Jeremiah has two offensive interior linemen in the first round, with New Orleans grabbing USC center Marcus Martin at No. 27 and Seattle taking UCLA guard Xavier Su'a-Filo at No. 32.

» Jeremiah has Alabama inside linebacker C.J. Mosley inside the top 10, with Minnesota taking him at No. 8.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

