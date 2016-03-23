Jeremiah: Longer extra point helps draft value for kickers

The NFL Scouting Combine and pro day workouts are known to be money makers for NFL draft prospects who can raise their stock in the NFL draft with a strong impression.
But could the NFL meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., help someone in the draft, as well?
NFL owners approved a permanent adoption of the longer extra point this week, something NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes could provide a bit of a boost in draft value for kickers.
"I think absolutely. I go back to Nate Kaeding, who ended up going in the third round. The Bengals ended up taking a kicker out of Ohio State in the second round. I think we could see a kicker kind of challenge right on the edge there, second round (to) third round (in 206)," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft". "I don't think (Florida State's) Roberto Aguayo gets out of the third round."
Aguayo never missed a point-after attempt in three years at FSU, albeit from a shorter range than the NFL's distance of 33 yards, converting 198 in a row over his last three seasons.
"I think it's going to be (a team) that is a contender, who thinks that this could help put them over the top," analyst Charles Davis said of a team looking to improve its kicking position through the draft. " ... It's much more about 'Is he OK for the field goals?,' because the extra point can shake your confidence if you miss it. 'Is he going to be ready for this big kick when I need him?' That's what hurts these kickers."
Along with Aguayo, NFL clubs got a close look at five other kickers at the combine last month: Maryland's Brad Craddock, UCLA's Ka'imi Fairbairn, Iowa's Marshall Koehn, Liberty's John Lunsford and TCU's Jaden Oberkrom.