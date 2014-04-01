Jeremiah: Justin Gilbert 'head and shoulders' above other CBs

With so much change to the various big boards of top prospects on NFL.com, it's OK if you want to label it "Moving Week." A few notable players dropped, and others sparked debate on just how high they should go.
One of the positions that has drawn a lot of debate is cornerback -- specifically, who is the top corner in the draft? NFL Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah has been consistent with his choice and hasn't wavered from a former Big 12 star.
"It's still Justin Gilbert from Oklahoma State," Jeremiah said on "Path to the Draft." "This is a good group of corners, but to me, he's head and shoulders over everybody else. He has that prototypical size, length and ability to go up and play the football down the field. That's what he does better than anybody else in this draft class."
Gilbert is slotted as the eighth overall player in the draft on Jeremiah's latest top 50. There's a lot to like, from his size (6-foot, 202 pounds), speed (4.37 in the 40-yard dash) and ability to pretty much do it all as a defensive back.
Corner isn't a pressing need for teams in the top 10, but Gilbert figures to go anywhere from the Lions with the No. 10 pick to Bears at No. 14 based on recent NFL.com mock drafts. If he falls past that range, the Steelers and Bengals could also be possible landing spots.
Gilbert has competition to be the first corner taken, however. NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock has Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard as the best CB in the draft, and other analysts have Virginia Tech's Kyle Fuller shooting up draft boards.
One reason Gilbert could be a more attractive commodity for clubs is that he's much more than just a guy who locks down opposing receivers.
"Once he gets the ball in his hands, he's not just going to fall on the ground," Jeremiah said. "He's looking to score. I love the playmaking aspect that Justin Gilbert brings. He's also a fantastic kickoff returner as a bonus."
Gilbert had a terrific final season in Stillwater, with six interceptions, including two he returned for a touchdown, and a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. More than one team will be hoping he can replicate that type of production at the next level.