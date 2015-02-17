Jeremiah: Garrett Grayson No. 3 QB prospect in 2015 NFL Draft

When it comes to the quarterbacks in the 2015 NFL Draft, most experts agree on two things. First, it's a fairly weak class and perhaps the thinnest position in this year's draft along with safety. Secondly and almost certainly, Florida State's Jameis Winston and Oregon's Marcus Mariota will be the first two quarterbacks to come off the board.
What remains in the air, however, is who will be the third quarterback selected. The two most popular names in the mix appear to be Brett Hundley of UCLA, who is NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's No. 3 QB, and Bryce Petty of Baylor, who his Bucky Brooks' No. 3 QB.
Daniel Jeremiah, however, has another signal-caller in mind, saying that Colorado State's Garrett Grayson is his third-rated quarterback in this draft class.
To see Grayson rated that highly isn't exactly a surprise -- he's Mayock's and Brooks' No. 5-rated quarterback in the draft, after all -- but he's considered a polarizing prospect in scouting circles, and most draft boards have him rated below Hundley and Petty.
In his marathon teleconference Monday, Mayock called Grayson "one of those guys that does everything pretty well" but also said he has "no real elite traits" and is "a strong backup quarterback candidate."
Jeremiah sees a bit more in Grayson. "He has poise and sees the field," Jeremiah tweeted Tuesday. "Can't say that about many of the other contestants for the third spot. Something to build on."
Grayson (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) was one of four quarterbacks last season to pass for 4,000 yards, to go with 32 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He doesn't have a big arm but has good mechanics, and NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein highlighted Grayson's tremendous touch and accuracy on deep throws.
Could Grayson be the third quarterback off the board this year? He could certainly help his cause Saturday with a strong performance in front of scouts at the combine, where his top competitors for the No. 3 spot, Hundley and Petty, are also expected to throw and perform all drills.