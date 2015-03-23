Jeremiah: DeVante Parker in discussion as No. 1 WR in draft

It depends on whom you're asking. For the most part though, this year the No. 1 WR debate has seemingly come down to either Alabama's Amari Cooper or West Virginia's Kevin White.
But according to NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, one receiver is right on their heels, and coming on fast -- Louisville's DeVante Parker, who's rising up draft boards following a good outing at the NFL Scouting Combine and at his pro day.
"I think he's a phenomenal football player and very deserving of being a top-10 pick," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "In this draft, we have three big-time wide receivers, and when you put them all together, DeVante Parker very much belongs in that discussion."
Parker is regularly mentioned among the top three receivers in the draft, yet he doesn't have quite the name recognition as Cooper and White. Part of that could be due to the seven games he missed in his senior season with a foot injury. Were it not for that -- based on his production down the stretch for the Cardinals -- Parker could have numbers as good or better than Cooper and White, and could be receiving just as much attention.
"Some say he's just as good as Amari Cooper and Kevin White," said NFL Media analyst Curtis Conway. "If he played in those seven games that he missed, he may have been the top receiver in this draft."
It's not hard to see why Parker is picking up buzz as possibly the No. 1 WR in this draft. He has all the measurables clubs look for in a No. 1 receiver, and he's plenty fast, as he proved when he ran a very good 40-yard dash time of 4.45 at the combine.
Jeremiah ranks Parker as the third-best receiver in the draft, yet lists him as the ninth-best player overall in his Top 50 prospects. That speaks to the quality you can find at wide receiver (again) this year. It also shows why some have moved Parker up to No. 1 at the position.