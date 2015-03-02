Jeremiah: D.J. Humphries can be starting left tackle from Day 1

At variuos points over the past several weeks, Iowa's Brandon Scherff, Pitt's T.J. Clemmings and LSU's La'el Collins have been mentioned as the top offensive tackle available in the 2015 NFL Draft.
As teams further evaluate players though, each prospect has started to slide down boards a bit, and some scouts have said they might be better suited to play guard at the next level. Another offensive tackle prospect, however, is trending the other way -- Florida's D.J. Humphries, who is beginning to gain buzz as the best prospect of the bunch.
"He has a chance to be a starting left tackle, Day 1, at the next level," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "I don't know if I can say that about any other offensive lineman in this class. It's very deep, but (Humphries) has the best feet of the bunch."
Jeremiah ranked Humphries as the No. 14 player overall in the draft in his recently updated list of top 50 prospects. Humphries was considered to be one of the top players at his position coming out of high school and put together a solid career at Florida, but he has been dogged by questions about his size and strength.
A strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, however, has helped Humphries begin to put those issues behind him, and he is picking up steam as the potential first offensive tackle drafted.
"The big question was the weight," Jeremiah said. "(He played at) 285 pounds but showed up at 307 in Indianapolis. I think he's an outstanding football player who should go off the board in the top 15 picks."
NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock disagrees slightly with Jeremiah's assessment of Humphries, listing Collins as the top tackle available in the draft after his impressive combine.
Where each winds up going in the draft is anybody's guess at this point, but Humphries is slated to go anywhere from No. 9 overall to the New York Giants to out of the first-round in the latest NFL.com mock drafts.