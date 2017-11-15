Jay Ajayi leads Week 11 fantasy trade targets

No player has benefitted more from the negative game scripts the Dolphins have faced the last few games than wideout DeVante Parker. Since his healthy return in Week 9, Parker leads Miami in Next Gen Stats percentage of team air yards, or TAY, with a 40 percent share. That number ranks him 11th in the NFL among all wideouts during that two-game span. Parker also leads the team in receiving yards with 142 on 11 receptions in the last two weeks. What's more, over half of his opportunities have come in the second half. Of his 17 combined targets, 58 percent have come after halftime, with 54 percent of his receiving yards also coming after intermission. Rotoworld fantasy writer Patrick Daugherty even noted on Monday night that he can't remember the last time a player "bossed garbage time" the way Parker had. True statement, Pat. Especially when the guy is making catches like this.