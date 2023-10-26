Jason Kelce explains why Eagles have 'leg up' on quarterback sneak play: 'We've repped it a lot'

Kelce and Hurts might be the key pieces of the operation, but Kelce said the real secret is that it's crucial to get the timing of everyone down to make it really work.

"It's important even in practice -- especially before you run it in a game at all during the season or with a new quarterback -- to really get that feeling down with the guy," Kelce said. "It's not just the center-quarterback, it's everybody across the board. How we're hitting the blocks, where we're starting, who's working with who."

But the Eagles have gotten so good at it that head coach Nick Sirianni isn't afraid to break it out at almost any time. Sunday against the Dolphins, the Eagles' offense was originally sent off the field for the punt team on fourth-and-1 from their own 26-yard line, with Philly clinging to a seven-point lead.

After a moment of thought, Sirianni sent his offense back out there. Naturally, they converted.

Now Sirianni is facing questions about the play and whether it should be part of football. His retort? The fact that it's hard to master is why it shouldn't be banned.

"You've seen it across the league, that people can't do it like we can do it," Sirianni said this week. "They can't do it like we can do it. And so I'm making my plug right there: Don't ban this play.

"If everybody could do it, everybody would do it."

The Eagles have earned their sweat equity in the "Brotherly Shove." Kelce said their success rate is directly tied to their commitment to mastering their craft. If other teams want to be good at it, they're going to have to spend more time practicing it.

"There's a lot of details and minute things that, quite frankly, we have a leg up on because we run the play so much," Kelce said. "It's a play that you get to rep a lot in practice, so each one of these reps in a game is a pretty substantial rep above the next opponent in terms of running the play in general.