Jameis Winston, Tre Mason among top talents in BCS finale

WR Kelvin Benjamin: Benjamin (6-5, 234), who has been clocked as fast as 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, is a third-year sophomore who was a consensus national top-100 prospect in the 2011 recruiting class out of Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central. He redshirted as a freshman, then made 30 catches last season. But his focus and work ethic were criticized by coaches. He seemingly has put it all together this season; he heads into the national title game with 50 receptions for 957 yards and a team-high 14 TD receptions (tied for fifth nationally). He has been especially good down the stretch, with 25 receptions and nine TDs in the past five games. Duke coach David Cutcliffe called him "a monster," and that was before he caught five passes for 119 yards and two TDs against the Blue Devils in the ACC title game. Benjamin's size/speed combo is lethal, but he still has concentration lapses: He will catch a seemingly uncatchable ball, then drop one right in his hands with no one around. Despite that lack of consistency, his upside is enormous, and he might have the highest ceiling of anyone on the team not named Jameis Winston. He turns 23 on Feb. 5.