Jameis Winston thrust back into spotlight at ACC Kickoff event

Winston, who won the Heisman and led FSU to the national title last season as a redshirt freshman, is the star attraction at the event, and reporters started gathering for his media opportunity about 15 minutes before his scheduled time. Players from Boston College, North Carolina and Wake Forest were speaking at the same time, but Winston drew almost all of the attention; teammate P.J. Williams, one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, also was seated at the FSU table, but he essentially was an afterthought. Numerous reporters took pictures of the media swarm.